Fantasy Baseball: Roster Trends, Leody Tavares On the Rise

It’s hard to find a hotter player in all of baseball than Leody Taveras. The 23 year-old had a brief stretch of success last year, combined with massive struggles. Once a highly-rated prospect, Tavares might be finally putting it all together.

With Eli White hitting the IL, #Rangers called up Leody Taveras was called up and started in CF last night



In Triple-A this year:

– 7HR and 7SB

– 21.7% K%

– .294/.335/.485

– .351 wOBA

– Good LD and FB rates

– Hit 9th in 2022 debut but PT should be there. pic.twitter.com/AJfN9Ho8te — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) June 14, 2022

Picking up Taveras makes sense in a deep league, especially if you are needing steals. He currently ranks in the 95th percentile in sprint speed and the Rangers have seemingly given him the green light. Even in shallow leagues, picking up Taveras can be a great move but keep an eye on him. His .431 BABIP and 2.7% barrel rate leads me to believe regression is just around the corner.

Ramon Urias – INF – Orioles (+15.5% ESPN)

Past Two Weeks: .419/.438/.903, 4 HR, 10 RBI

The Baltimore Orioles have quickly become America’s team and a big part of that is the production Urias has provided. Last season he put up a 115 wRC+ and has a 110 through 64 games this season. In 2022, Urias has doubled his launch angel from 5.2 to 11 helping him tap into more power.

There is a new team rWAR leader, and it’s Ramon Urias at 2.6. He has hopped Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays who both sit at 2.5. — OOSO (@OutOfStateOs) July 25, 2022

With eligibility at short, second, and third, Urias is a fit on almost any 12+ person leagues. Even if he’s a bench bat, you can plug him in for injuries and off days and get a plus batter. If Baltimore trades away from the major league roster, you could see a bump up in the batting order for Urias.

Braxton Garrett – SP – Marlins (+11% ESPN)

Past Two Weeks: 12 IP, 4 H, 18 K’s, 0.75 ERA