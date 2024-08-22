2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: David Festa, Adrian Del Castillo, Tommy Edman

In 60.1 innings at Triple-A this season, Festa logged 89 strikeouts. He’s had a bit of trouble keeping the ball inside the fence at times, but the hard contact numbers haven’t been too high as of late which is a good sign for future outings. He’s a good option this weekend at home against the St. Louis Cardinals and it appears as if he’s a lock in the rotation at this point. You never know when the next starting pitcher will go down or be subjected to an innings cap. As a result there is no such thing as too much starting pitcher depth in your fantasy rotation. Add Festa wherever possible.

Adrian Del Castillo – C – Arizona Diamondbacks

It seems as if the Diamondbacks are really buying into the “next man up” mentality. All of their reserves who are born into an everyday role produce in a big way. Whether it’s Jake McCarthy, Josh Bell, or Justin Martinez, this Snakes team is feisty.

The latest of the unsung heroes goes by the name of Adrian Del Castillo, stepping in full-time for the injured Gabriel Moreno. Last Sunday, the young catcher smashed a three-run homer off Pete Fairbanks to force extra innings. The following day, he whacked a grand slam on top of two extra RBI’s for a total of six on the day. This level of production will obviously not keep up but he was indeed on fire this year at Triple-A.

In just 100 games with Reno, Del Castillo hit 24 homers with 70 RBI and a .319/.403/.608 slash line. The bat speed is solid while he’s barreling up balls at a very high rate. On top of the pure hitting, his eye is the most underrated trait here. He took 52 free passes compared to just 76 strikeouts in the minors this season. His career minor league OBP was almost 100 points higher than his career minor league average. We all love a patient hitter who waits for what he deserves and that’s exactly what you’ll be getting with this backstop.

Tommy Edman – 2B, SS, OF – Los Angeles Dodgers

For all those looking for middle infield help, your answer may have arrived. Edman has been sidelined all season in St. Louis with a major wrist injury. Fortunately for him, Andrew Friedman brought him in at the trade deadline in a three-team trade.

Now, Edman owns an everyday role in one of the best lineups around. From what we saw this past week he’ll be slotted in the nine-hole, just ahead of Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman. So in other words if Edman gets on base, Edman will do good things. He was a table-setter in his best years with the Cardinals and I expect the same from him now in Los Angeles.