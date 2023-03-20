Fantasy Baseball Top 10 First Basemen

Matching his 2021 numbers always seemed like a pipe dream. Not because it was a fluke, because it was that special. In 2022, Vlad still managed to put up numbers that deserve our number one spot, and 2023 could be even better. Toronto has a fantastic team around him leading me to believe his 50% hard hit rate can once again produce more than 100 runs and RBI.

The concern with last season was how much he hit the ball into the ground. A 52% groundball rate is far too high and could really cut into his power numbers. We saw a tick up in breaking balls, by far his biggest weakness where he hit .241. We know the talent, and at only 24 years old the Vlad’s best baseball is still in front of him.

2. Freddie Freeman – Los Angeles Dodgers

2022 Stats: .325/.407/.511, 21 HR, 117 R, 100 RBI, 13 SB

ADP: 12

Freeman has been one of the best pure hitters at first for almost a decade. A high-walk, low-strikeout hitter with up-and-down power. Last season, Freeman tied a career-low in home runs to fly balls at only 12% causing a dip the power department. A player of his caliber with an elite approach who still hits the ball hard enough to tap into 30 long balls.

Run production should not be an issue batting near the top of the Dodgers lineup. Freeman has a good bill of health, playing in at least 158 games each of the past four full seasons. The 13 stolen bases also marked a career-high, which is important for a position where steals can be tough to come by.