Getting to Know Oregon Ducks and Canadian RHP Turner Spoljaric

Hailing from a baseball family, Lisle, Ontario’s Turner Spoljaric is starting to make his own name known across baseball circles.

Dating back to when he was 15 years old, Turner followed in his brother’s footsteps, Hunter and Garner, to pitch in the annual T12 tournament, a showcase that brings together the top high school prospects across Canada together to show off their skills in front of a bevy of Major League scouts and prospective college recruiters.

Spoljaric spent this past summer in the MLB Draft League, pitching for the West Virginia Black Bears, while also spending some time with the Canadian Junior National Team during the Friendship Series versus the United States last year.

“I went to TNXL Academy from March until the end of May and I went straight from there to the MLB Draft League. One of the reasons I decided to go there was because one of my friends, Mitch Bratt, went through the same sort of process as I did and that path worked out well for him. I knew I would get an opportunity to play in front of scouts and that definitely helped make my decision to go to West Virginia.”