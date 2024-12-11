Way-Too-Early MLB Mock Draft After Lottery Results
The MLB Draft Lottery took place last night, setting the order for us to be able to release a way-too-early mock for the 2025 MLB Draft.
The 2025 MLB Draft Lottery is officially in the books, with the Washington Nationals landing the first overall pick after entering the day with a 10.5 percent chance of winning the lottery. The 2025 MLB Draft is set to begin during All-Star weekend, July 13, in Atlanta.
The Nationals have selected first overall twice in franchise history, picking Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and Bryce Harper the following year.
Rounding out the remainder of the six-team lottery field are the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Despite breaking the record for losses in the Modern Era, the White Sox were ineligible to receive a top 10 pick due to the current CBA and revenue-sharing rules. Last week, the order for the Competitive Balance rounds were set by MLB.
Arguably the most important element of the draft, the slot values for each pick in the top 10 rounds, as well as team bonus pools, are yet to be determined and typically announced in the springtime.
In general, mock drafts are an exercise in futility about a week (maybe even later than that) before commissioner Rob Manfred calls the first name to the stage.
But, then again, I would never pass up an opportunity for my readers to call me a moron six months from now in the comments. However strongly you feel about the draft, hopefully this list provides a general idea of which players are worth keeping an eye on over the course of the coming spring.
1. WASHINGTON NATIONALS – Ethan Holliday, IF, Stillwater HS (Okla.)
2. LOS ANGELES ANGELS – Tyler Brenmer, RHP, UC Santa Barbara
3. SEATTLE MARINERS – Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M
4. COLORADO ROCKIES – Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (Wash.)
5. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS – Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida St.
6. PITTSBURGH PIRATES – Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (Calif.)
7. MIAMI MARLINS – Devin Taylor, OF, Indiana
8. TORONTO BLUE JAYS – Trent Caraway, 3B, Oregon St.
9. CINCINNATI REDS – Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (Calif.)
10. CHICAGO WHITE SOX – Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson
11. A’S – Aiva Arquette, IF, Oregon State
12. TEXAS RANGERS – A.J. Russell, RHP, Tennesee
13. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS – Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina
14. TAMPA BAY RAYS – Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset HS (Ore.)
15. BOSTON RED SOX – Cameron Appenzeller, LHP, Glenwood HS (Ill.)
16. MINNESOTA TWINS – Tre Phelps, OF/3B, Georgia
17. CHICAGO CUBS – Brett Crossland, RHP, Mountain Pointe HS (Ariz.)
18. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS – Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma
19. BALTIMORE ORIOLES – Chase Shores, RHP, LSU
20. MILWAUKEE BREWERS – Ethan Conrad, OF, Wake Forest
21. HOUSTON ASTROS – Max Beleyu, OF, Texas
22. ATLANTA BRAVES – Brendan Summerhill, OF, Arizona
23. KANSAS CITY ROYALS – Brady Ebel, IF, Corona HS (Calif.)
24. DETROIT TIGERS – Nick Dumesnil, OF, Cal Baptist
25. SAN DIEGO PADRES – Brock Sell, OF, Tokay HS (Calif.)
26. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES – Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU
27. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS – Kane Kepley, OF, North Carolina
28. NEW YORK METS – Nolan Schubart, OF, Oklahoma St.
29. NEW YORK YANKEES – Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Okla.)
30. LOS ANGELES DODGERS – Slater de Brun, OF, Summit HS (Ore.)