Way-Too-Early MLB Mock Draft After Lottery Results

The 2025 MLB Draft Lottery is officially in the books, with the Washington Nationals landing the first overall pick after entering the day with a 10.5 percent chance of winning the lottery. The 2025 MLB Draft is set to begin during All-Star weekend, July 13, in Atlanta.

The Nationals have selected first overall twice in franchise history, picking Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and Bryce Harper the following year.

Rounding out the remainder of the six-team lottery field are the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Despite breaking the record for losses in the Modern Era, the White Sox were ineligible to receive a top 10 pick due to the current CBA and revenue-sharing rules. Last week, the order for the Competitive Balance rounds were set by MLB.