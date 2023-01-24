Quality Control Fiasco: George Brett Autograph Ends up on a Babe Ruth Baseball Card

For those who collect baseball cards, pulling a Babe Ruth autograph is pretty much like hitting the lottery.

While certain products focus on prospects or current players, like Topps’ Bowman line, Panini America’s National Treasures Baseball offers fans and collectors alike the opportunity to find everything from autographs to jersey relics to even bat knobs from stars both past and present. The checklist for the 2022 release (which was actually just released on January 11th of this year) ranges anywhere from a Bobby Witt Jr. bat knob to cut autographs from Lou Gehrig – there’s something for every baseball fan to collect.

One box contains 8 cards in total with each card featuring either a relic/memorabilia piece, an autograph, or potentially both, with booklets and cards featuring multiple players’ autographs. Considering the wide range of names on the checklist, a box currently runs for about $559.95 USD.

While sometimes cards can get damaged on the production line or dropped by the person opening the box, that’s nothing compared to the blunder Panini America made that could bring into question their quality control practices moving forward.