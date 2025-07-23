Everything you need to know about 2025 Topps Chrome baseball

Legendary Wait

The past few years, Topps has done a great job of adding more and more legend autographs to the checklist in an attempt to at least offset the pain of possibly pulling 3 rookie pitcher autos from a $550 jumbo box. This year is no different as the likes of Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mark McGwire, and Roger Clemens are all present.

Aside from the base legend autos, there’s plenty of subsets, including a World Series Champion version that falls 1:5,802 packs and a Numbers Live Forever insert/auto set that includes 3 players whose jersey number matches the year of release. In this case, #25, so you can find very limited autos of Jim Thome and Barry Bonds from this set.

The rarest and newest legend set won’t be autographs, but they will be legendary in every sense of the word. Cooperstown Calls will feature the five members of the 2025 Hall of Fame class.

The catch? Only the blue parallel /150 can be pulled in this year’s release. You’ll have to wait until 2026 to pull a green /99 of Ichiro, and that trend will continue until 2031 when you’ll be able to find the 1/1. they will continue this trend every year with each new class, so you’ll ultimately have different HOF chases every year.

Run Baby, Run

Print run. That is always the thing to watch with every passing release of Topps Chrome. This year, should be another increase with all the rookies, inserts and autographs added. Not only have the classics returned year-over-year, but new sets like Shadow Etch (1:481), Lightning Leaders (1:960), Homefield Advantage (1:1,057), and World Series at Night (1:1,921) will only add to the run.

Along with an increase in print run, we’ll see an increase in price. In 2023, a hobby box of Topps Chrome cost $125. This year they’re retailing for around $240. An almost 90% increase in just two years is going to turn a lot of baseball fans off despite all the bells and whistles that were added.