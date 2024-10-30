World Series Game 5 Best Bets; Yankees vs Dodgers Picks & Player Props

However, I don’t see any value when looking at the lines for the bottom of each lineup. The Yankees’ bottom half provided much of the offense yesterday, so many of their lines have been juiced up. For example, Verdugo was -120 to go over 0.5 bases yesterday, and now, with a tougher matchup, he’s -150. I did look into Anthony Rizzo. He has excellent numbers against Flaherty, but I didn’t like his AB’s yesterday, so I have to see it go through. I feel the same about Jazz Chisholm, good prices, but didn’t like what I saw yesterday.

The Dodgers bats are appropriately priced for a matchup against Gerrit Cole. They struggled against him last time, and there wasn’t one specific hitter that I saw in Game 1 put up consistently good ABs. I’m sure they’ll make an impact today; I’m just unsure who exactly I want to zero in on.

In an ace-off, who is the one hitter you trust? I know my answer. His quality of contact was excellent against Flaherty, and because he’s just 2-11 all-time against him, he’s not priced as he should be.

Los Angeles Dodgers By the Numbers

Regular Season Statistics

Offense

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS fWAR Shohei Ohtani (DH) 181 .431 1.036 9.2 Mookie Betts (RF) 141 .371 .863 4.4 Freddie Freeman (1B) 137 .365 .854 4.0 Teoscar Hernandez (LF) 134 .360 .840 3.5 Max Muncy (3B) 135 .362 .852 2.4 Will Smith (C) 111 .326 .760 2.7 Enrique Hernandez (CF) 83 .285 .654 0.7 Tommy Edman (SS) 98 .307 .711 0.9 Gavin Lux (2B) 100 .310 .703 1.5 Team 118 .337 .781 33.7 These are offensive statistics from the 2024 regular season. I pulled everything from the typical starting lineup; at the bottom, that’s the entire team. So the starters’ stats won’t add up to the final tally because it incorporates all players from the regular season.

Playoff Statistics

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS Hard-Hit Rate Shohei Ohtani (DH) 166 .409 .934 44% Mookie Betts (RF) 182 .435 1.063 47.2% Freddie Freeman (1B) 31 .208 .461 26.9% Teoscar Hernandez (LF) 101 .312 .690 32.1% Max Muncy (3B) 187 .439 1.014 34.8% Will Smith (C) 78 .277 .605 28.1% Enrique Hernandez (CF) 145 .377 .863 24% Tommy Edman (SS) 123 .345 .811 22% Gavin Lux (2B) 61 .258 .593 26.1% Team 122 .343 .785 30.8% These are offensive statistics from this year’s playoffs to see the hottest hitters in the lineup. I substituted Hard-Hit rate for fWAR in the playoffs, so we can see who consistently hits the ball the hardest. Players hitting the ball hard without seeing results may be in line for a better series moving forward, and vice versa.

Starting Rotation (Regular Season)

Name xERA SIERA FIP xFIP Jack Flaherty 3.51 3.10 3.48 3.00 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 3.44 3.14 2.61 2.86 Walker Buehler 4.68 4.54 5.54 4.49 These are the three projected starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs.

Name ERA SIERA FIP xFIP Jack Flaherty 7.04 5.51 6.23 5.86 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 5.11 3.61 4.71 4.07 Walker Buehler 6.00 4.55 4.61 5.18 Team 6.08 4.78 5.59 5.17 These are the three projected starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs. This is just looking at how they’ve performed in the playoffs this season.

New York Yankees By the Numbers

Regular Season Statistics

Offense

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS fWAR Aaron Judge (CF) 218 .476 1.159 11.2 Juan Soto (RF) 180 .421 .988 8.1 Gleyber Torres (2B) 104 .313 .708 1.7 Giancarlo Stanton (DH) 116 .330 .773 0.8 Austin Wells (C) 105 .315 .717 3.4 Anthony Volpe (SS) 86 .287 .657 3.4 Jazz Chisholm (3B) 132 .353 .825 2.3 Anthony Rizzo (1B) 84 .285 .636 -0.2 Alex Verdugo (LF) 83 .283 .675 0.6 Team 117 .331 .761 33.7 These are offensive statistics from the 2024 regular season. I pulled everything from the typical starting lineup; at the bottom, that’s the entire team. So, the starters’ stats won’t add up to the final tally because it incorporates all players from the regular season.

Playoff Statistics

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS Hard-Hit Rate Aaron Judge (CF) 94 .299 .704 45% Juan Soto (RF) 203 .452 1.106 44.4% Gleyber Torres (2B) 141 .365 .832 33.3% Giancarlo Stanton (DH) 220 .478 1.179 59.3% Austin Wells (C) -1 .163 .348 33.3% Anthony Volpe (SS) 147 .374 .804 39.1% Jazz Chisholm (3B) 37 .218 .481 29.2% Anthony Rizzo (1B) 182 .423 1.000 0% Alex Verdugo (LF) 60 .251 .544 25% Team 117 .330 .759 36.6% These are offensive statistics from this year’s playoffs to see the hottest hitters in the lineup. I substituted Hard-Hit rate for fWAR in the playoffs, so we can see who consistently hits the ball the hardest. Players hitting the ball hard without seeing results may be in line for a better series moving forward, and vice versa.

Starting Rotation (Regular Season)

Name xERA SIERA FIP xFIP Gerrit Cole 3.59 3.79 3.69 3.99 Carlos Rodon 3.96 3.78 4.39 4.09 Clarke Schmidt 3.75 3.77 3.58 3.92 Luis Gil 3.83 4.22 4.14 4.36 These are the four projected starting pitchers for the New York Yankees in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs.

Starting Rotation (Playoffs)

Name ERA SIERA FIP xFIP Gerrit Cole 3.31 5.02 3.60 5.39 Carlos Rodon 4.40 1.75 2.12 1.99 Clarke Schmidt 3.86 4.37 4.56 4.62 Luis Gil 4.50 6.74 3.92 6.94 Team 3.89 3.81 3.35 4.26 These are the four projected starting pitchers for the New York Yankees in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs. This is just looking at how they’ve performed in the playoffs this season.

When we backed Teoscar Hernandez in game two, I got plenty of comments asking why I would back someone who is 1-9 against a pitcher. I know it sounds a bit crazy, but when I’m handicapping these hitters, I don’t care about the results. What I care about is the batter’s quality of contact and how they match up against the pitch mix. That’s much more indicative of future performance rather than relying on the box score numbers.

Juan Soto is 2-11 with one extra-base hit and three strikeouts against Flaherty is his career. That’s misleading, as Soto has faced him thrice since 2023. He went 0-1 against him last year and 1-2 in Game 1 of the World Series. Flaherty is a different pitcher than he used to be, and Soto is a more mature hitter than the five PA sample back in 2021.

Soto is coming off a game where he struck out twice, something you rarely see. He’ll make that fix; he always does. He ended up with a 1-4 day with a double. His one hit was a 97 MPH double, but he also had the second hardest hit ball of the game at 110 MPH with a .430 xBA, but it was a groundout.