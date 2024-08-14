MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Wednesday, August 14, 2024

The Reds’ current roster has solid numbers against Gibson. Through 84 PA, they are hitting .325 with a .333 xwOBA and a .443 xSLG. I hope Ty France plays; he’s 5-8 against Gibson in his career. He hit a home run yesterday, so no reason to sit him. I hope Jake Fraley is in the lineup as well. He’s 5-9 with two home runs against Gibson.

He threw a six-inning, one-run performance against the Reds last time he faced them in Cincinnati. The books and I are aligned on him not repeating that performance, as they are hanging a 3.5 earned run line or a 2.5 line juiced towards the over for Gibson, even though he’s only been over that in six of his last 20 starts.

The Red’s offense is solid against right-handed pitching at home, rocking the 12th-highest OPS among 30 teams. Over the last two weeks, they have the 12th highest wRC+ against righties in any ballpark. They also had the third highest hard hit rate in that span. I’ve watched every inning of the past two games; they are seeing the ball well.

They crushed Sonny Gray and gave Erick Fedde fits, but he got out of trouble with runners on base. I don’t expect the same for Gibson today.

The Cardinals bullpen is solid, but I’m projecting at least three runs from Gibson. If the Reds get stalled, we tip our cap, but I will run it against a Cardinals bullpen outside the top ten in most metrics. Most runs come early, but I’m not counting out a late push to get us there. I want a plus price here, but I would be fine taking it to -115.

The Pick: Reds Team Total Over 4.5 (+100) Risk 1 Unit

Oakland A’s vs New York Mets @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Joey Estes (4.70 ERA) vs. David Peterson (3.34 ERA)

We have a longshot underdog that I love today. I haven’t loved an underdog like this in a while, and it’s going to take a particular set of stones to roll with it today.