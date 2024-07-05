Post-Fourth of July World Series Odds Update
Just Baseball takes another look at the World Series odds halfway through the 2024 MLB season.
The Fourth of July is in the rearview mirror, and there’s less than a month until the July 30 trade deadline. It’s time to take a look at the latest World Series odds, as we get into the dog days of summer.
Latest World Series Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: +310
The Dodgers have the second-best record in the NL, and when Mookie Betts returns from his left hand fracture later this season, they’ll once again have the best lineup trio in baseball with Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman still has some work to do to finish this roster off, though. The Dodgers could use another middle infielder and outfielder, while Friedman will be left to evaluate whether some combination of Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Bobby Miller, and Dustin May will be able to make postseason starts in addition to Tyler Glasnow.
New York Yankees: +475
Aaron Judge has a chance to challenge the AL single-season home run record, which, of course, he already owns. He and Juan Soto have been as good of a duo as anticipated.
Whether there’s enough around those two is a legitimate question, especially considering the Yankees have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games.
General manager Brian Cashman likely needs to add a corner infielder, and between a potential innings limit for Luis Gil and a rotation full of pitchers who have spent time on the injured list in the not-so-distant past, another starter would be a wise investment as well.
Philadelphia Phillies: +500
The Phillies have both the best record (57-30) and top run differential (+117) in baseball at the time of publication, so it’s mildly surprising to see them at third, even with Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber all currently on the injured list.
Priority No. 1 for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski this month should be adding a right-handed hitting outfielder with thump. The Phillies have a deep bullpen, and probably the best starting rotation in baseball. They won’t have a better chance to win the World Series than this season.
Baltimore Orioles: +700
The Orioles have overtaken the slumping Yankees for the AL East lead. They could soon pass them in the World Series odds, too, particularly if general manager Mike Elias is able to bolster a roster led by AL MVP candidate Gunnar Henderson.
Baltimore has lost RHP Kyle Bradish for the season to Tommy John surgery, so adding a Game 2 starter who can slot in between AL Cy Young Award candidate Corbin Burnes and 24-year-old Grayson Rodriguez is imperative.
The Orioles would be wise to upgrade over Craig Kimbrel at closer given his history of running out of gas in October, though that may be easier said than done.
Atlanta Braves: +900
Despite losing Ronald Acuña Jr. (torn left ACL) and Spencer Strider (internal brace procedure) for the season, the Braves are still in control of the NL’s top Wild Card spot and could make a run in October if president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has a successful trade season.
For as good as the trio of Chris Sale, Max Fried and Reynaldo López has been, the first two have injury histories and the final hasn’t pitched this many innings since 2019. An arm capable of starting a postseason game and another outfielder are the biggest needs for the Braves.
Cleveland Guardians: +1600
First-year skipper Stephen Vogt is on pace to run away with AL Manager of the Year, as Cleveland — particularly after losing former AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber for the season in April — has played much better than anyone could have expected.
But for as well as Tanner Bibee and Ben Lively have pitched, getting at least another starter (and probably two) is crucial for president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti. Arguably baseball’s best bullpen might be set, but adding another slugger at DH to bolster the lineup wouldn’t hurt.
Seattle Mariners: +1600
By virtue of having a top-five rotation in baseball, the Mariners currently lead the AL West. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo have all pitched well this season and would give manager Scott Servais optionality in October.
The thing is, the Mariners have to get to October first. Virtually every player in their lineup —including Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and J.P. Crawford — has disappointed this season, which is why the Mariners rank 27th in runs scored.
There will need to be some internal improvements for the M’s to win the division title, but president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto likely needs to hit on multiple external additions before the July 30 trade deadline as well.
Houston Astros: +1800
Don’t look now, but the Astros have won eight out of their last 10 games and are only two games back of the Mariners in the AL West race. It would be hard for Seattle not to be looking in the rearview mirror right now, considering Houston has reached the ALCS (at least) in seven consecutive seasons.
General manager Dana Brown needs to add another starting pitcher, as his rotation has been devastated by injuries. Also imperative is upgrading at first base. But if they do that, Alex Bregman heats up and the duo of Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander make an impact after returning from the IL, the Astros will probably be back in the playoffs for the ninth time in 10 years.