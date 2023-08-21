MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 21, 2023

Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Javier Assad vs. Alex Faedo

I’m going to be real with you. I did not intend to bet on the Tigers until I pulled up the model. I banned them about a month ago and never planned on going back. However, this is one of the largest edges the model has ever shown.

The Tigers are +115 on the full game ML and +105 on the first five ML. The model has them priced at -184 through the full game and has them at a 56.5% chance (-130) to lead through five innings.

You have to admit; this is a weirdly short line. The difference in ERA between Javier Assad and Alex Faedo is a full two runs, and the Tigers are this short of favorites at home against a Cubs team that just took two of three from the Royals and is 6-4 in their last ten games.

Alex Faedo is +105 to surpass 2.5 earned runs, and Assad is -110. The pitching outs aren’t any different, either.

Models continue to like Faedo because his ERA estimators (4.01 xERA) point to a lot positive regression. His command is fantastic (104 Location+), and he’s coming off his best start of the season against the Twins, only allowing one hit and no runs over five innings. He also tossed a gem against the Padres, tossing six innings with that same stat line.

Javier Assad lines up on the other side, who looks to be the complete opposite of Faedo. His 4.56 xERA is much worse than his 3.11 ERA, but he’s made some solid starts against the Blue Jays and White Sox. By xERA, Faedo is the better starter, even though the ERA tells a different story.