MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Yesterday’s pick hurt. It stunk to watch the Pirates continually fail to get runners in from scoring position. It even came down to the last out, as a base hit would have won us the bet.

The more significant reason it hurt was a bad read on my part. This was the square side, and I misread the fade on Lance Lynn. I overlooked solid numbers against the Pirates’ current roster because of my greed to tail Paul Skenes. With a long rest after the All-Star break, we would get a rested Lance Lynn, who can be effective. That was a bad pick, and that’s on me.

Today, I’m going to right those wrongs with two picks. We are up about four units in July, so the month has been good for us thus far.

2024 Record: 87-89 (-7.07 U)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals @ 8:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Ryne Nelson (4.78 ERA) vs. Michael Wacha (3.55 ERA)

I am trusting my gut here. When I looked through the games last night, my brain immediately said to bet the over. I let it breathe in the morning, researched more, and came away with the same conclusion. I wouldn’t say I like either matchup for the starters, and both bullpens are vulnerable. The Royals offense is so good at home, and after watching the Diamondbacks swing the bat well yesterday, we see double-digit runs.