MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds Predictions, April 10

2023 Straight Plays Record: 18-15 (+2.96 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 1-4 (-0.95 U)

2023 KBO Record (DubClub Subscribers): 2-3 (-1.54 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Yu Darvish vs. Max Scherzer

We should be fading the Padres. We fade the team traveling after Sunday Night Baseball. It worked last week, and it will probably work again. However, there is one problem. Yu Darvish owns the Mets.

If you know any Mets fans, text them and ask about what Yu Darvish has done to that poor fanbase. I can promise you one thing; they are terrified of that man.

They are scared for good reason. This level of dominance dates back a few years ago. In 2019, Darvish threw 14 innings against the Mets and allowed five earned runs to give him a 3.21 ERA. In 2021, Darvish didn’t have a great year, posting a 4.22 ERA overall. He still threw pretty well against the Mets, tossing 5.1 innings and only allowing two earned runs. Last season is where it began to take shape, tossing 14 innings in the regular season and only allowing one earned run, a 0.64 ERA, his best mark against any team with at least nine innings thrown. The Mets met him in the playoffs and got trampled yet again. He threw seven innings while only allowing one earned run.

The Mets can’t barrel Darvish. Darvish is an outstanding pitcher, so it’s understandable, but this level of ineptitude against one pitcher is frankly humorous. If they snap entirely out of it for once in four years, good for them. I’m willing to pay to find out.

On the flip side, it’s Max Scherzer against a Padres team that just scored ten runs and now has to travel from Atlanta to New York after Sunday Night Baseball. Nine times out of ten, we take the Mets in this spot. If it were anyone besides Darvish, we’d take the Mets. It’s been one of our most profitable systems over the past few years, but today brings different circumstances.