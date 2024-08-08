MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Thursday, August 8, 2024

Overall, this season, these offenses are similar. The Nationals are hitting .259/312/.376 as a team versus the Giants at .254/.314/.401. Over the last two weeks against left-handed pitching, both teams are mashing. The Giants have a 164 wRC+, second-best in the league. The Nationals have a 162 wRC+, ranking fourth. The Nationals aren’t displaying the power the Giants have, but the batting average and OBP is considerably higher during that span.

Another wrinkle in this. I’m writing this before lineups have been released, but I’ll be surprised if Patrick Bailey is behind the plate today. He’s been catching all three games of this series, and it’s a day game after a night game. That’s important because the Nationals live on the basepaths, so if one of the best arms is not behind the plate, we should see them utilize their legs more than they have previously. If he does play, it’s not a big deal, but I hope he doesn’t.

The Washington bullpen could be more outstanding, especially after trading away a few key arms. They do have their better arms ready to go for this one; Kyle Finnegan (3.30 ERA), Jacob Barnes (3.97 ERA), Derek Law (3.07 ERA), and Robert Garcia (4.91 ERA). I’m not out here pounding the pavement that they will shut it down, but it’s the best the Nationals got and it’s good enough to stay in this one.

With the way this series has gone, the Giants bullpen could be in a better rest spot. Only Erik Miller (3.49 ERA) and Tyler Rogers (3.10 ERA) are on proper rest schedules. Everyone else would be making their third appearance in four games, or they had 40+ pitches two days ago. I’d give the Giants the overall bullpen edge, but it’s razor-thin with how the rest schedules line up.

If I give the Giants the bullpen edge, why am I not going first five? Depending on where you look, the Giants are slight favorites on the first five, while the full game’s gap is larger. I don’t see it that way, I think it’s pretty even across the board.

Especially with how these teams have played in these respective spots. The Giants are ten games over .500 at home this season, going 33-23. On the road, they are ten games under .500, going 25-35. The Nationals are 26-30 at home versus 26-33 on the road, so they play slightly better at home, and the Giants are far worse on the road.