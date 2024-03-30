MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for March 30, 2024

Terrible day yesterday. I don’t even want to talk about it. If you watched the games, you know what happened. Phillies bullpen melted, and we have a million chances in the Houston game.

No matter. Back today with four picks. Ready to rock.

2024 Record: 3-5 (-1.05 U)

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds @ 4:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Patrick Corbin vs. Hunter Greene

Patrick Corbin is coming off three straight seasons with an xERA over 5.50. He’s finished with an xERA above 6.00 in his last two seasons. He finished second to last (behind Jordan Lyles) in 2023 in SIERA. If we look at ERA, he was amongst the league’s worst over the past three seasons. He posted the lowest strikeout rate in baseball last year and the lowest K-BB.