MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 9, 2023

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers @ 7:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Merril Kelly vs. Michael Lorenzon

This is a similar bet and matchup to yesterday, but Michael Lorenzon is about the same as Josiah Gray, but the Tigers’ bullpen is better. The Nationals’ offense is also better than the Tigers. I had to play this under.

This Tigers offense is starting to fall back down to earth against right-handed pitching. They got off to a hot start against righties, which confused me about this lineup. It’s plenty of right-handed bats or lefties with reverse splits. This same lineup had a clear better split last season against lefties and always struggled against righties. Those numbers are starting to normalize, putting up a 72 wRC+ this past month, which is the worst mark in baseball.

When we look at the past two weeks, that wRC+ drops to 61, the second worst in baseball during that period. The one thing the Tigers do well against righties is take their free passes. I wouldn’t like this one if Kelly had a command issue.

Kelly did have trouble with the walks early on but was much better in May. He’s typically hovering in the 7% walk rate range, which should normalize soon. He’s a command-first guy who should have success against this Tigers team traveling back from Philadelphia.

Michael Lorenzon has been the definition of solid. He’s rocking a 3.21 ERA and a 3.96 xERA and has cut his walk rate in half from the previous few seasons. He’s throwing harder than ever before and has confidence in his stuff.

The Diamondbacks have had a great offense against righties this season, but they’ve been slowing down against righties especially. They sit with the seventh-best wRC+ against righties at 106 this year but dropped to 17th over the past two weeks at 95. It’s still solid, and I have no doubt they’ll be able to put up 2-3 runs against Lorenzon, but I don’t think it’ll be enough.