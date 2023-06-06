MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 6, 2023

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves @ 7:20 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Carlos Carrasco vs. Bryce Elder

This total is very high for a game that includes the league leader in ERA. It’s high for a reason.

I’m willing to be hurt by Bryce Elder. I haven’t faded him at all this season, but this feels like a spot where the Mets can get to him. On the flip side, the Braves should destroy Carlos Carrasco.

Elder has escaped trouble one too many times. At the end of the day, he has a 4.16 xERA, 3.42 FIP, 3.64 xFIP, and a 3.85 SIERRA. People are quick to call him a bad pitcher due to this, which is not my argument at all. My argument is he’s due for a three-run performance over 5-6 innings against a Mets team that has seen him before and is due for positive regression against right-handed pitching.

It’s a gut feeling thing for me, which is not what you want to read in a write-up. Bryce Elder leads major league baseball in ERA at 1.92. I cannot see a world in which that continues to this level. Again, I’m not saying he gets demolished today, but I see three or more runs in his future. This should be an easy over if we get that, combined with the lackluster performance from the Braves bullpen.

The reason is Carlos Carrasco. He has a horrible matchup against the Braves today. The Braves’ better split is against left-handed pitching, but Carrasco’s better split is against left-handed batters. Against righties, he’s rocking a .863 OPS, and the Braves lineup is not only familiar with him but is loaded with right-handed mashers.

Against the Braves’ current roster, Carrasco is rocking a .337 xwOBA and a .467 xSLG. All of the righties have a good matchup today, and even the lefties have had success against him. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris are a combined 7-18 (.389 AVG) with two doubles and four home runs.