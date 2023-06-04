MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 4, 2023

Baltimore Orioles vs. San Francisco Giants @ 4:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Tyler Wells vs. Anthony DeSclafani

This game immediately shot out at me for a few reasons.

To start, the Orioles put up a goose egg yesterday. They lost 4-0 after being shut out by Alex Cobb and two innings from the Giants bullpen. They didn’t hit much in the first game either, as the Giants got an excellent outing from Logan Webb, but the Orioles worked their typical magic and came out with a 3-2 win. The Orioles are a better team than the Giants and should win this series.

The only thing the Giants have over the Orioles is their production against right-handed pitching. The line isn’t broken; it’s understandable why the Giants would be favorites here. The Giants have been a great offense this season against right-handed pitching, sitting with the 5th best wRC+ this season at 110 and a 99 wRC+ in the last month. The Orioles have a 99 wRC+ this season and a 90 wRC+ in the past month.

That’s where the edge stops. The Orioles have the superior arm on the hill in Tyler Wells. They are around the same by ERA, but Wells’ 3.65 xERA is a full run better than DeSclafani’s at 4.52. DeSclafani’s best trait is his ability to limit free passes, but the Orioles’ best trait is hitting the ball hard, not taking walks. They rank in the upper half of hard-hit rate but the bottom half in walk rate. DeSclafani’s worst trait is his inability to limit hard contact, sitting in the 11th percentile.

Tyler Wells has a very interesting matchup. He’s going head-to-head against a team that is near the top five in Hard-Hit rate. Wells does a much better job of limiting that, but his elevated strikeout rate sets him apart from his previous seasons. The Giants strike out the third most in baseball against righties. Wells can be effective today if he continues his actions, limiting hard contact and getting the Giants to swing and miss. DeSclafani is more playing into what the Orioles want to do.

The Orioles didn’t use Yennier Cano, Felix Bautista, or Danny Coulombe yesterday, their three best relievers. These are a few of the elite bullpen arms in the game, so if the Giants can’t perform against Wells, they shouldn’t have much of a shot. It’s exactly the formula they used in the first game. Kremer gave up two runs, and those three shut the door. The Giants bullpen is relatively well rested, but their best, Camilo Doval, did throw yesterday.