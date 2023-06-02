MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 2, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ 7:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Jack Flaherty vs. Roansy Contreras

If I were Roansy Contreras and knew my past history, I would not feel good knowing the Cardinals are on the schedule. The same goes for Jack Flaherty against Pittsburgh, but it’s not the worst matchup in the world for him. Regardless, expect runs early. The full game over should hit, but I expect most of those runs to come in the first five innings.

If Jack Flaherty threw strikes consistently, I would feel much better about him moving forward. He’s supporting a walk rate above 13% as we enter June. That’s not going to get it done, especially against a patient Pirates team that’s seventh in walk rate against right-handed bats this year.

Even when the offense was slow in May, they still walked at a 9.2% rate, an above-average rate even during their worst month offensively. They know the game plan against Flaherty; patience is key. This plan has resulted in consistent success against him. In 64 PA against the Pirates’ current roster, Flaherty is rocking a .365 xwOBA, a .274 xBA, and a .445 xSLG. His strikeout rate at 18.8% against the Pirates is a full notch below his normal 23% strikeout rate.

Flaherty has had issues getting out lefties all year, posting a .898 OPS against them compared to a .650 OPS against righties. The Pirates’ lineup is full of left-handed bats; Marcano, Suwinski, Reynolds, Castro, Bae, and Palacios. He should see at least six left-handers of the nine hitters in the lineup. Pittsburgh is also baseball’s best offense in the past week against righties, rocking a 137 wRC+.

On the flip side, we have Roasny Contreras. I’m pretty disappointed in his production this year, as I thought this may be a real breakout season for him. His command has worsened, and his strikeout rate is the lowest ever. This has been cultivated in a 5.12 xERA compared to his 4.33 ERA.