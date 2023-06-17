MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 17, 2023

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ 9:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Alex Wood vs. Bobby Miller

Before we even begin, I’m not dealing with this Giants bullpen. They’ve made a deal with the devil, as they are currently pitching out of their minds. Credit to them; what they have accomplished over the past month is amazing. Every arm in that bullpen has been elite, and the Dodgers bullpen is so hit-and-miss, so I’m taking the bullpen variance out completely.

Let’s look at Bobby Miller against Alex Wood.

Bobby Miller is on fire. Through 23 innings over four starts, Miller has allowed just two earned runs on 12 hits. His ability to limit the walks is equally impressive, allowing only seven free passes. It’s accumulated in an eight percent walk rate, but considering he’s still so young, I think that’s a great step in the right direction. However, he’s not a 0.78 ERA pitcher, as his xERA sits at 2.42, and his SIERA is 3.58. Nonetheless, he’s a far superior pitcher in this game to Alex Wood.

Alex Wood is solid, but he’s coming off the IL, and the Dodgers manhandle left-handed pitching. It’s also a back injury, which makes matters worse for Wood with his herky-jerky delivery. With a delivery as violent as Wood, making a start after recovering from a lower back strain doesn’t scream success to me. His ERA estimators align with his 4.60 ERA; 4.32 xERA, and 4.74 SIERA. He’s deserved everything that’s happened to him in terms of run production this season.

He shut out the Dodgers through 4.2 innings the first time he faced them, which weirdly makes me like this more. The Dodgers are kings of making adjustments, and they should do so here, considering they’ve had success against him in the past.

Through 150 PA, the Dodgers have posted a .348 xwOBA and a .470 xSLG. David Peralta has 14 of those PA, bringing down the overall averages due to his .161 xwOBA. He left yesterday’s game with a hamstring strain and is doubtful to play today.