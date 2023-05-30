MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, for May 30, 2023

The Padres’ offense has been horrible with RISP. That could do them in today, but the offense is slowly improving. They have an 83 wRC+ against righties this month, a 95 wRC+ past two weeks, and a 101 wRC+ in the last week.

On the flip side, we have Ryan Weathers, who is skating by on soft contact. His Hard-Hit rate is crazy low, sitting at 27.3%, which is why his xERA sits at 3.49. His FIP and xFIP tell us that the Hard-Hit rate is not sustainable with the lack of strikeouts and high walk rate. His FIP is at 4.16, and his xFIP is at 5.28. He doesn’t have a wipeout pitch to get hitters on two strikes, and he relies on a player rolling over. This Miami team punishes lefties like this.

I was wrong about the Marlins against left-handed pitching. I assume they would revert to their issues last year, but this lineup looks different and performs way better than I thought they would. In the last month, the Marlins have a 122 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers and a 119 wRC+ this season, good for fifth in the league.

The Marlins bullpen ranks 19th in SIERA; without AJ Puk, there is little to love in the back end. The Padres bullpen is better, ranking 11th in SIERA. I do think the Marlins get their runs off Weathers, and the Padres do enough against Sandy to compete and then can score off the Marlins’ bullpen.

This total is very low because it is a Sandy Alcantara start at home. Until he proves he’s the same guy, I will keep taking advantage of low totals when he’s pitching. The model has this closer to 9 runs, so seeing plenty of value at 7.5. This is playable at 8 up to -115. If anything is higher than that, I would lower the unit size.

The Pick: Padres vs. Marlins Over 7.5 (-115) 1.15 U to win 1 U

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Martin Perez vs. Alex Faedo

This game jumped out at me for multiple reasons. For one, we get another shot at tailing Alex Faedo, who I spoke about a week ago and why I love the developments he’s been making. Another reason was the line, isn’t this one of the weirder lines you’ve seen?