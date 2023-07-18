MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 18th, 2023

Weaver has faced Giants hitters before, and it didn’t go well for the Giants. Over 51 PA against the Giants’ current roster, he’s rocking a .167 opponent batting average, a .299 xwOBA, and a .332 xSLG. He kept the contact quality extremely low while striking out 31.4% of batters. Do I expect him to dominate? No, but he can be moderately effective against a subpar Giants offense.

The Reds offense is better. Since June 6th, when Elly De La Cruz was called up, the Reds have a 108 wRC+ against right-handed pitching, tied with the Red Sox for 12th in that span. The Giants, against right-handed pitching since that date, have a 94 wRC+, tied for 22nd with the Marlins. That date has no significance for the Giants, so looking back over the season, they have a 103 wRC+ against righties. They are pretty solid but aren’t as good as the Reds’ offense.

The bullpen advantage leans towards the Giants, but we’ll have to see how they are managed after the rest of this 2-2 game is played. We are still only a few games out of the break, so that most arms will be available. In terms of production, these bullpens rank 10th and 11th in ERA. Regarding future projections, the Giants have a clear advantage by SIERA and FIP.

The model likes the Reds today, making them -118 favorites. That’s a stretch; I would make them closer to +100 in this game. They just shouldn’t be +120. I think that’s an overreaction to the Reds getting swept by the Brewers, the Giants beating up on the Pirates, and Weaver having a 7.00 ERA. They are keeping it close with Logan Webb against Brandon Williamson.

I’m seeing solid betting splits on this game. When writing, 47% of tickets are on the Reds with 67% of the money, and the Reds ML has come down from +125 to +120. There is not much of an edge, but again, just piling small edges on each other. Give me the underdog at home.

Just a reminder, this is not betting on the end of the suspended game; this is for the game after.