World Series Game 5 Best Bets, Rangers vs. Diamondbacks for November 1, 2023

Nathan Eovaldi: 3.63 ERA, 4.01 xERA, 3.88 FIP, 3.96 xFIP, 4.18 SIERA

It’s interesting to see how the market changes from one game to another. We are at the point where we can look back on how BetMGM priced this exact matchup and determine whether it’s an overreaction based on what’s happened.

We bet on the Diamondbacks because of the value in game one. They were +150 on the ML, and the total was 8.5. The Rangers opened as a slight underdog in game five before the market adjusted them to a pick-em. The total opened at the same number.

Game One was the best in this series by far. The Diamondbacks held the lead for most of the game after hitting up Nathan Eovaldi. Zac Gallen pitched okay; he had his normal first-inning troubles and allowed three runs in five innings. The score was 5-3 headed to the top of the ninth inning before Corey Seager hit a two-run home run to tie it, and then Adolis Garcia homered in extra innings to give Texas the win.

The Diamondbacks are now at home, where Gallen has excelled. I’m not surprised to see the total at the same number or the ML being adjusted. Arizona should have won that game, and now we get Gallen at Chase Field. However, the momentum swing has changed.

The Rangers smell blood. I was waiting for Marcus Semien to heat up, and now he seems to have found it again. I’m not sure how Gallen is going to limit runs here. It would take an epic performance to maneuver through this Rangers’ lineup, even without Adolis Garcia. Travis Jankowski, his replacement, went 2-4 yesterday and is 3-9 against Gallen in his career.