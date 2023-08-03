MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 3, 2023

The Cardinals have been the better team this series. They were in it until the end against the Twins in game one even though Pablo Lopez was incredible. They even scored a run of Johan Duran in the last inning. Both teams were separated by 0.10 points in xBA in that game. Then, the Cardinals came and trounced the Twins yesterday after destroying Joe Ryan for seven earned runs.

The Cardinals are on a similar path to the Royals, bats are hot! They have a 108 wRC+ against right-handed pitching over the last two weeks and they face off against Sonny Gray. Sonny Gray has a similar issue that Brady Singer has, but not as drastic. He’s in the 30th percentile in Hard-Hit rate, which is why his xERA and SIERA are 4.02 and 4.21 respectively. The Cardinals rank 8th in Hard-Hit rate over this span, and they’ve seen Sonny Gray before.

Over 102 PA against the Cardinals current roster, his quality of contact numbers are below average. He’s surrendered a .346 xwOBA and a .473 xSLG. Also, the Cardinals offense has been much better at Busch Stadium this season, posting a .776 OPS versus a .747 OPS on the road. They are also in their better split overall this year against right-handed pitching, putting up a .763 OPS versus a .754 OPS against lefties.

What will Matthew Liberatore give us? It’s hard to know, but there are a few areas that gives me hope he can be effective today. For one, he’s coming off a solid start in AAA, tossing 5.2 innings while allowing two runs and five strikeouts. He’s also had a clear home/road problem. In five outings at home, he’s rocking a 3.38 ERA. In four starts on the road, he’s posted an 11.48 ERA. He’s held lefties to a .741 OPS this season compared to righties at .952. Bryon Buxton is day-to-day, so if he does play, he won’t be 100%.

Luckily for Libby, the Twins are a dumpster fire against left-handed pitching. Over the last two weeks they have a 34 wRC+. No, that’s not a typo, they are dead last by 13 points. Since July 1, they rank 24th with a 79 wRC+. Since the season began, they are the second worst offense against left-handed pitching, only above the Rockies. Liberatore is not very good, but he has his easiest matchup to date.

He’s done pretty well against teams that struggle against lefties. Milwaukee, San Francisco, and Cleveland are all slightly better than the Twins against lefties and he’s seen all three of them. In those three starts, he’s thrown 16 innings and allowed six earned runs to give him a 3.37 ERA. I’ll take that.