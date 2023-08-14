MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 14, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals @ 8:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Logan Gilbert vs. Brady Singer

This game immediately jumped out at me for a few reasons. For one, when the Mariners’ bats get cold, they get really cold. I’ve been following this team for the entire season because of how invested we are in their futures.

That was my mistake yesterday; scoring zero runs after being on a hot streak should have been my reason not to take them. They only scored three runs through ten innings, and now they have to hop on a plane from Seattle to Kansas City without an off day. They also played back-to-back ten-inning games in a very tense and important series. After losing back-to-back tough, emotional games, this is a spot where I expect them to be flat early.

Another reason this shot out as me was Logan Gilbert. He’s coming off a seven-inning dominant shutout of the Padres, and now his earned run prop is at 2.5 and juiced towards the over at -130. Brady Singer is projected for the same amount of outs, fewer hits, lower ER prop, and the same amount of strikeouts. Interesting.

The Royals continue to hit against righties. In the last 14 days, this Royals offense ranks third in wRC+ (134), third in OPS (.869), 6th in Hard-Hit rate, with the eighth lowest ground-ball rate. In the last 30 days, they rank sixth in wRC+ (116) against righties at home. This is a great offense in this certain spot, and they had the off-day to prepare. The Royals have a .720 OPS at home and a .662 OPS on the road. It’s night and day with how the offense performs at certain parks.

Gilbert has only faced a few Mariners bats, but it’s gone very well for Kansas City. Through 23 PA, Royals bats have a .409 opponent average with a .417 xwOBA and a .611 xSLG. Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr are a combined 5-11 with a home run and a double.