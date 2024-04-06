MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 6, 2024

Gut-wrenching losses yesterday. Overall, it was a 2-3 day good for 0.88 units in the red. The Rays never had a chance, that was the wrong side. However, the way we lost on Gilbert and the first five under reminded me that this is gambling, and sometimes it doesn’t go your way no matter the circumstances.

Here’s what I need help understanding. The manager leaves Gilbert to face a lefty that has already homered off him. He gets him out, then removes him against a righty that was 0-2 against him with a strikeout. I understand if you want to remove him, but why right there? Maybe someone can help me understand.

Kutter Crawford needed one out. He walked the ninth batter and then walked Anthony Rendon to score a run, and then the bullpen got out of it. That didn’t bother me like the Gilbert bet; that’s baseball. It just stinks.

We did hold it down on our biggest prop of the season. We also easily cashed the under in Washington. Not a bad day, just upset because it could have easily been a 4-1 day.