MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 14

I don’t trust either bullpen, but this is a play based on my confidence that Rogers gives us a nice start, and Bumgarner does not. Mad-Bum’s xERA is four runs higher than Rogers, and the Marlins are at home and performing better against left-handed starters up to this point. Go Fish!

SIM Value: First 5 Innings: Marlins Win 3.375 to 2.461

The Pick: Miami Marlins First 5 Innings ML (-150) 1 U to win 0.67 U

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Tyler Wells vs. Mike Clevinger

Let’s fade another starter I have zero confidence in. That’s Mike Clevinger, who looks nothing like his former version from 2019 or 2020. His 3.48 ERA is nice, but his 8.47 xERA is insanity. He used to throw 4-5 different pitches, and now he’s mostly fastball and slider. In his first two starts, 88% of his pitches were a four-seamer and a slider. You can skate by doing that if they are elite pitches, but they aren’t. Both pitches have a .400 xwOBA or above, and while they grade out above average on Stuff+, you can’t get by when the location is below average.

Tyler Wells is a guy we tailed last season and he was nice to us. In his three seasons, he’s posted an xERA below 4.00, with this year at 3.31. He throws so many strikes and ranks about average in Hard-Hit%. He hasn’t allowed a walk yet in 11 innings, and the White Sox don’t walk. The White Sox rank 29th in walk rate and 18th in wRC+ against right-handers this season. Chicago plays right into what Tyler Wells wants to do.

The Orioles have also been a fantastic offense this season against right-handers. They are seventh in wRC+ and tenth in OPS against righties so far this year. This was their better split last season, but they’ve just been awesome against everybody this season. The White Sox are still crushing left-handed pitching but still struggle against right-handers. This lineup is still without Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez. The bottom of the lineup is a combination of Hanser Alberto, Lenyn Sosa, Seby Zavala, and Elvis Andrus. I’m happy to fade that, considering Andrew Benintendi hasn’t gotten it going yet.

The Orioles have the better starter and better offense and playing to their better split. The price is undervaluing Baltimore because Clevinger is a bigger name than Wells.