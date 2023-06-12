MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 12, 2023

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals @ 8:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Luke Weaver vs. Zack Greinke

Yesterday’s game influenced my initial lean on this game, and then the model put it over the top. The Royals bats without Vinnie Pasquantino are not the bats I want to back, but these Reds should struggle the most today.

What initially led me to fade the Reds bats was their performance against Adam Wainwright. They were able to get to him a bit later, but outside of a Jonathan India home run, they left a lot to be desired. They showed their age; the Reds were overaggressive against a veteran pitcher who was trying to get them out of rhythm. I saw Adam Wainwright, with diminished stuff, get them off their game. Greinke is much better now, and he’s been nails at home. I think he gives this young lineup fits today.

However you queue it up, you’ll find the Reds are a league-average offense against right-handed pitching. They are in their better split overall against lefties, but I expect that to change with Elly De La Cruz now in the lineup. Regardless, at this moment, they are worse off against right-handed pitching with all the righties they deploy in the lineup.

Zack Greinke absolutely loves facing right-handed bats. Righties have only posted a .554 OPS against him this season. For reference, that’s a better mark than Spencer Strider, Shane McClanahan, Joe Ryan, and so many other aces. He goes to his sinker and slider a lot against righties, and they are holding opponents to a .200 batting average or below.

The lefties in the Reds lineup could ultimately do us in. Those lefties are TJ Friedl, Elly De La Cruz, and Will Benson. The rest of the lineup are right-handed bats with clear better splits at Great American Ballpark. We should see a fantastic start if Greinke can limit damage against those three, especially in Kansas City, where Greinke has posted a 3.00 ERA and a 3.45 FIP.

Luke Weaver, who has an issue with home runs, will be on the other side. He can tally up the strikeouts, but the long ball has been the big issue. Luckily for him, Kauffman is one of the lowest run-scoring environments of the day due to the wind blowing straight in. He has more working on his side, as the main contributor on offense for the Royals, Vinnie Pasquantino, is on the IL.