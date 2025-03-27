MLB Opening Day Best Bets, Picks & Player Props

2025 Record: 3-0 (+2.49 Units)

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros @ 4:10 AM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Mets: Clay Holmes (3.14 ERA, 3.02 FIP in 63 Innings)

Astros: Framber Valdez (2.91 ERA, 3.25 FIP in 176.1 innings)

While Clay Holmes spent his entire career with the bullpen, he told the baseball world he wanted to be a starter moving forward. It makes sense; he’s got a starter’s frame, keeps the ball on the ground, and has posted a respectable K-BB rate. His pitch arsenal wasn’t vast enough, as he only featured a sinker and two variations of a slider.

He went to work this offseason, adding a kick-change and an improved four-seam fastball, and has started throwing a cutter. The results in spring have been fantastic, pitching to a 0.98 ERA in 19.1 innings with a 31.9% strikeout rate. Usually, I take spring training results with a grain of salt, but nothing about what Clay Holmes has been doing is normal. He looks like a completely different pitcher, and early on, he should be one of the more effective in the league.

I want to target Holmes early in the season. With six different pitches at his disposal, creating a game plan against him will be very challenging. Bats are typically a bit colder at the start, but it makes it harder when you don’t have much of a scouting report on the starter they’re up against.

Framber Valdez will line up on the other side for the Astros. Valdez typically starts the season on a good note, posting a 2.60 ERA in March/April last season and a 2.54 ERA in the same span back in 2023. He’s going up against a softer Mets lineup due to injuries. Jeff McNeil (97 wRC+) and Francisco Alvarez (102 wRC+) will start the season on the IL.

Framber has a solid history against these Mets’ bats. In 90 PA against the current Mets roster, they are hitting .238 with a well below-average .281 xwOBA and a 25.6% strikeout rate. The average launch angle against Framber is 1.7 degrees, meaning these Mets bats have primarily kept the ball on the ground, which is exactly what Framber wants.