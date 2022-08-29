MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Reds vs. Cardinals, Padres vs. Giants for August 29, 2022

It’s a system play! We’ve played it over and over again this season, and outside of Cal Quantrill, it’s our most profitable system during the MLB season.

The system is fading the offense of the team that plays on Sunday Night Baseball. Unfortunately for St. Louis, the Cardinals fit the bill today. This game will be played in Great American Ballpark, which is one of the scarier ballparks to play an under. It’s a huge hitters park and the weather is supposed to be nice.

We have Miles Mikolas, one of the better pitchers in the National League, facing off against Chase Anderson who will be making his first start of the season. He’s spent the year with two different teams in triple-A, posting a 4.20 ERA in 80 innings with a 1.33 WHIP. He has not been very good and he’s not a prospect. He’s a 34-year-old who’s played in the majors, for now, on five different teams and has not pitched in the bigs since 2021.

This is a gross pick because the Cardinals’ offense is incredibly elite. They rank near the top of every stat since August began against both lefties and righties, and now they face a journeyman pitcher in a hitters ballpark. This could be the opportunity where the system fails, but we’ve faced similar circumstances without fail.

I’m sure Cardinals fans can appreciate this, as I’ve been told this and seen it first-hand, they come out slow against pitchers they’ve never seen before. It’s a weird phenomenon, as they can beat up on basically anyone but the pitchers they are supposed to beat. It’s doubtful Anderson dominates them, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he turns in a decent start.

On the other side, we have Miles Mikolas, who has had some issues on the road this season. He’s rocking a 4.21 ERA on the road with a higher walk rate and lower strikeout rate. At home, his ERA drops to 2.45, but he’ll face a Reds offense that struggles against everyone.