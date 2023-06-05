Best MLB Player Props for June 5, 2023

Kyle Tucker over 7.5 fantasy score

New day, same story. And that story is fading Alek Manoah, which I make sure to proudly do after my fading of him before the season was not so popular. It is always hard to land on a specific Astros hitter and was especially hard when you like a lot of matchups throughout the entire lineup.

Usually that would make me go with a pitcher’s hits allowed prop like Zack Wheeler last week, but with Manoah’s walk issues and the line being at a flat 5 it doesn’t feel all that worth it.

So I went with Kyle Tucker. Manoah’s struggles against lefties are a bit more pronounced than the baseline stats will tell you. You see that lefties are slashing .273/.408/.477 compared to the .263/.371/.434 of righties. A slight difference but one that doesn’t nearly seem drastic.

But what you don’t see is some of the other numbers such as a 6.73 FIP against lefties compared to only the 5.48 vs righties. A walk rate that jumps from 12.1% to 15.9% vs lefties. A hard hit % of 41.7% vs lefties with just 25% vs righties.