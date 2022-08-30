MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Orioles vs. Guardians, Mariners vs. Tigers for August 30, 2022

We head to Detroit for the first game of a three-game set. We have two up-and-coming young pitchers in excellent spots to today in a pitcher-friendly ballpark with rested bullpens. Not only that, the Tigers have had some success lately, but it’s the Tigers at the end of the day. The Mariners have a solid offense, but they could be in for a let-down today against a pitcher they haven’t seen before. This will be short and sweet, because not only am I following some line movement, I liked this under from the start.

This is a game I saw on the calendar yesterday and I knew I was going to take it. The line has moved around a bit, with some books opening at 8 and others opening at 7.5. It’s settled at 7.5 now at most places but the money seems to be split with slightly more on the under. I’m fully in on the under.

The Tigers have been walking lately. You heard that right, the worst offense in baseball against right-handed pitching this season with the second lowest walk rate in the league has been walking! In the last two weeks, the Tigers have the fourth highest walk rate in baseball against right-handed pitching and it’s led to a lot of their success lately. They are putting up better at bats, seeing pitches, and getting the right ones to hit.

Unfortuantely for them, they’ll go up against a pitcher who has some of the best commands in the league. George Kirby, even coming up as a prospect, was always known for pinpoint command. He attacks the strike zone and sits in the 99th percentile in walk rate. He’ll make the Tigers put the ball in play, and while they’ve been hitting the ball lately, they sit 29th in Hard-Hit rate. This works right into Kirby’s plan.

Matt Manning on the other side is really starting to figure it out. He’s a former basketball player turned pitcher who’s an excellent athlete with really solid stuff. His shortcomings came early in his career, as the command would leave him and he’d walk the world. He’s honing in on his command, and he’s looked like the top prospect many assumed he would be. In his last three starts, he’s allowed one walk and just five earned runs over 18 innings. In August alone, he’s rocking a 2.40 ERA.

Seattle ranks 14th in hard-hit rate against righties in the past two weeks, and over the full season, they’ve been worse in the wRC+ and OPS department against right-handed pitching. They have a better offense on the road, but it’s tough to hit in Comerica Park.