MLB Best Bets: Cubs vs. Reds, Rays vs. Nats, Pirates vs. Red Sox

Wesneski was stellar last season over his six starts for Chicago. He was 3-2 with a 2.18 ERA and allowed only one run in his two starts against the Reds in 2022. His slider is his best pitch and it compliments the rest of his pitches nicely.

The line opened at -130 favoring the Cubbies and it has trended in their direction sitting at -135 and some books have it closer to -140. This is a play I am not going to overthink, Cessa has a 4.00 career ERA against the Cubs. Their bats’ are starting to heat up and with a lineup that has some power hitting lefties in Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger, I expect them to have another good day against Cessa.

The Play: Cubs ML (-135) 1.35 U to win 1 U

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals @ 7:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Josh Fleming vs. Chad Kuhl

This is a simple matchup for me. Yesterday we had the Rays -1/2 F5 against the Nationals and it cashed. My main focus in this game is Chad Kuhl. He has been the ultimate fade for me over the past couple seasons. 6-11 with a 5.72 ERA last year with the Colorado Rockies and this is a matchup that favors the Rays.

Tampa Bay is 4-0 and they haven’t struggled offensively to start the season. I understand they have played the Detroit Tigers and the Nationals but this is a sneaky good team. The Rays are known for putting the ball in play and going against Kuhl favors them extremely.