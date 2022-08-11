How to bet the Field of Dreams Game, MLB Best Bets for August 11, 2022

Nick Lodolo (LHP, Reds) [3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 43 IP, 58 K, 20 BB]

The Field of Dreams game is a spectacle for all baseball fans and drives a lot of people to watch the game we all love. I don’t want to be a conspiracy theorist, but commissioner Rob Manfred is aware of this, and I believe he’ll send in some bouncy baseballs.

Last year’s Field of Dreams game was started by Andrew Heaney and Lance Lynn with two better offenses than we’ll see today. While I don’t expect a 9-8 finish like we saw last year, I do believe we’ll see enough offense for the total to go over nine runs.

It’s not because of the juiced ball conspiracy, I think these starting pitchers combined with below-average bullpens won’t perform as well as fans of their teams would hope for. The Reds bullpen has the single worst bullpen ERA in the sport and they were used up in the series against the Mets. Nick Lodolo will not go nine innings in this one, so offense from the Cubs should come in bunches in the later innings. The Cubs come with the 20th ranked bullpen ERA, but they traded away their three best relievers at the deadline. The back-end looks bare at this point.

Drew Smyly will get the ball for Chicago who has not performed as well on the road and allowed three runs in 5.2 innings against the Reds in his lone start this year. This is a different Reds lineup that can’t seem to hit anything without Drury or Pham, but India will play today who missed the matchup last time.

This same Reds lineup was able to score three earned runs in less than four innings against Aaron Ashby who is a left-hander. They have been much better against lefties all year, and I think they can get to Smyly.