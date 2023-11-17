Many of us who follow the game of baseball grow up dreaming of what it would be like to play on the biggest stage and become a big league ballplayer in the majors.

A 9-Inning Dream Un Sueño de Nueve Entradas (A Dream of 9 Innings) is a bilingual children’s book that is inspired by that childhood dream.

This book follow Diago, a young boy who has a dream of one day becoming a professional baseball player in the United States. This delightful, colorful, bilingual, English and Spanish illustrated book captures the beauty of cultures, childhood experiences, the impact of family in our lives and the importance of believing in your dreams.

This book appeals to a variety of readers – from children athletes, parents who support and believe in the dreams of their children, young readers who believe in achieving goals to readers who want to have an insight into Colombian culture.