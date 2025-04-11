Five Way-too-Early Dark Horse Bets to Win the MVP

Carroll currently sits at +2000 in the betting odds, behind the likes of Ohtani, Soto, Mookie Betts, and a few others. None of the other players are even close to dark horses, but Carroll can fall into the category after the hardships he went through last year. He’s been putting any doubts to rest so far this season, and the sky’s the limit for the budding phenom.

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers: +3500

It’s absolutely insane to look around the league and see how young some of the game’s best budding stars are. Chourio, who’s only been 21 for a month now, is already off to a scorching start in the new year. Through 13 games, he leads the NL with 16 RBI.

He’s also got four home runs, a .655 SLG and a .960 OPS. He took home a third-place finish in the ROTY voting last year, but he’s got a real shot at a different kind of hardware in the new season.

The biggest thing getting in Chourio’s way – at least for now – is the immense amount of competition in the NL in his quest to be the league’s best player. He excels in every aspect of the game, so even if 2025 isn’t his year, he’s got MVP written all over him as his career marches on.

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers: +5000

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Shifting over to the AL, Greene was an All-Star last season but there’s still this general sense around the industry that the best is yet to come for him. His numbers improved across the board between 2023 and 2024 and he’s already doing his thing this season.

Through 12 games, Greene has three home runs with five RBI, a .286 average, .551 SLG and .851 OPS. He’s a cornerstone of the Tigers’ lineup if there’s ever been one, and could give the team a second award winner if Tarik Skubal continues to shove every single time he takes the mound.