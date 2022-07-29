Best MLB Player Props for July 29, 2022

Welcome to MLB Player Props! We went 1-1 in our first article a few days ago, but I’m back for a 2-0 day. These props aren’t normally available on books, so I’ll be playing these on PrizePicks.

Christian Yelich Over 7.5 Fantasy Score

This is a very similar spot that I targeted Yelich for a couple days ago against the Twins. We are looking at a matchup with Brayan Bello whose issue both coming up in the minors and in his first few starts at big league level has been pitching to lefties.

Bello has faced subpar lefties in his three MLB starts such as Raimel Tapia, Cavan Biggio, Josh Lowe, Francisco Mejia, and more, yet the story is still the same. Lefties are killing his sinker and 4-seam fastball because he can’t effectively work it inside. Yelich is sneakily one of the better fastball hitters in the league and will be able to take advantage of Bello’s fastballs catching a bit too much of the plate. Bello has also seemed to tweak his approach to lefties a bit in response to this.

He has started throwing the changeup more to lefties, which is also good news for Yelich. He has a run value of 4 against the changeup and has an impressive approach to that pitch from right-handed pitching. Out of the 23 changeups he has put into play from righties this year, 12 of them were 90+ mph off the bat and 14 of them were hit to either center or the opposite field.