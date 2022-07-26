Best MLB Player Props for July 26, 2022
Christian Yelich and Whit Merrifield are great plays today if you are looking to find some value in daily fantasy.
Your daily dose of MLB Player Props! We love to use PrizePicks to play these, but they should be available on a variety of daily fantasy apps.
Whit Merrifield Over 7 Fantasy Score
Whit Merrifield has been seeing the ball very well recently, hitting 7-for-14 in his last three games. He has also been seeing lefties well, with five of those hits coming off lefties in nine at-bats. The list of lefties includes Ryan Yarbrough, Brooks Raley, Aaron Loup, and more.
All of those pitchers lack overpowering stuff, which is why the matchup today where Merrifield will see some of the same doesn’t scare me. Jose Suarez of the Angels allows a lot of power to both sides of the plate, even to the point when he allows an average 38-degree launch angle on his sinker. Whit will be seeing a mix of mostly fastball-changeup mix from Suarez today, but a pitcher like this helps a guy like him who doesn’t necessarily have a lot of extra-base hits. With that said, he does have an extra-base hit in his past three games.
Hitting behind Merrifield are Andrew Benintendi and MJ Melendez who have been on fire since returning from the All-Star break. Hunter Dozier has very favorable lefty splits and can take advantage of the free power supply from Suarez. They should have ample opportunity to drive him in if he does not cover this by himself. Suarez will likely go 4-5 innings at the most, which would then open up the stolen base opportunity for Merrifield against the bullpen.
Christian Yelich Over 7.5 Fantasy Score
Christian Yelich’s matchup against Dylan Bundy today attacks two significant splits. Bundy struggles both on the road and against lefties. He has a 6.02 ERA on the road compared to a much more respectable 2.61 at home.
Lefties are also hitting .304 and slugging .481 vs Bundy this season. Bundy also tends to struggle with giving up the home run ball at times, and the Brewers rank fourth in the league with a .186 ISO vs right-handed pitching. That combined with the fact that Bundy throws nearly 50% of fastballs to lefties should play well into Yelich’s hands tonight.
Looking at the rest of the lineup, Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez should be in good positions to drive him in as well. Tellez could be in for a decent game for all the same reasons as Yelich. For Adames, Bundy’s slider becomes his primary pitch against righties at 38% usage. Adames is one of, if not the best slider hitter in the league with a nine run-value against sliders, slugging .646. Yelich and some of the Brewers hitters could be in for a good outing tonight.