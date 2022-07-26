Best MLB Player Props for July 26, 2022

Your daily dose of MLB Player Props! We love to use PrizePicks to play these, but they should be available on a variety of daily fantasy apps.

Whit Merrifield Over 7 Fantasy Score

Whit Merrifield has been seeing the ball very well recently, hitting 7-for-14 in his last three games. He has also been seeing lefties well, with five of those hits coming off lefties in nine at-bats. The list of lefties includes Ryan Yarbrough, Brooks Raley, Aaron Loup, and more.

All of those pitchers lack overpowering stuff, which is why the matchup today where Merrifield will see some of the same doesn’t scare me. Jose Suarez of the Angels allows a lot of power to both sides of the plate, even to the point when he allows an average 38-degree launch angle on his sinker. Whit will be seeing a mix of mostly fastball-changeup mix from Suarez today, but a pitcher like this helps a guy like him who doesn’t necessarily have a lot of extra-base hits. With that said, he does have an extra-base hit in his past three games.

Hitting behind Merrifield are Andrew Benintendi and MJ Melendez who have been on fire since returning from the All-Star break. Hunter Dozier has very favorable lefty splits and can take advantage of the free power supply from Suarez. They should have ample opportunity to drive him in if he does not cover this by himself. Suarez will likely go 4-5 innings at the most, which would then open up the stolen base opportunity for Merrifield against the bullpen.