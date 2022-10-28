Best Bets for World Series Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros

Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and the Astros. What a time to be alive.

This game is fascinating on so many levels. We have two very different teams with entirely different paths to get here. Check out my betting preview if you’re curious about how these teams arrived at the World Series.

Let’s evaluate each facet of the game to find our edge.

Starting Pitching

News flash, both of these starters are elite. At this point in the World Series, the game one starters will be fantastic, but it’s not often we get this level of greatness. As you can see from the statistics above, Nola and Verlander had similar seasons even though the ERA was 1.5 runs apart.

Nola’s advanced stats have looked like this before and are a product of his environment. Not only does he pitch at a well-known hitters’ park, but his defense behind him this year is the issue. When we look at xERA, these two pitchers are not far apart. xERA is a translation of xWOBA to an ERA scale. This measures the pitchers’ quality of contact allowed (launch angle, exit velocity) with the amount of contact (strikeouts, walks, hit by pitches).

Justin Verlander will win the CY Young in the American League this year, but by the numbers, Nola has been just as good.