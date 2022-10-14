Best Bets for Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres for October 14, 2022

Blake Snell (LHP, Padres) [8-10, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 171 K]

We head to San Diego for game three of the NLDS. This series is currently tied 1-1, and nobody in their right mind thinks the Padres can win this series or this game. I might be out of my mind.

Before we even begin the baseball analysis, let’s talk about this crazy line movement. Every fiber of me thinks the Dodgers will end up winning this game. So does the public, as most publications have close to 70% of the money on the Dodgers. The line opened at -125 and has moved down to -115. Are they giving us this cheap of a money line on the 110-win Dodgers in a decisive game three? Are we trapped? I’m here to find out.

Blake Snell will get the ball for the Padres, who consistently perform well against the Dodgers. History beyond this year by the numbers is unimportant because lineups are constantly changing. What that history does for Snell is instilled confidence in a start like this. A pitcher must feel he can win with how loaded the Dodgers are. Snell has that in droves.

In 2021, Blake Snell threw five times against the Dodgers. He pitched 23.3 innings and only allowed five earned runs to give him a 1.90 ERA. This season, he’s faced the Dodgers on three separate occasions, tallying a 3.86 ERA over 14 innings. Most of those came in one bad start, where he allowed five earned runs in four innings. He threw ten innings in two of those starts and allowed just one earned run.

The Dodgers have one of the best offenses in baseball, maybe the best when it’s all said and done. They do have one weakness, and that weakness is left-handed pitching. They ranked ninth in baseball in OPS this year against southpaws, and now they get the best version of Blake Snell. Snell has always been better at pitching in San Diego, and he’s much better at pitching at night this season. Snell is so strange; he’s got a 2.83 ERA during night games and a 4.79 ERA during the day.