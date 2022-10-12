NLDS Game 2: Best MLB Player Props for October 12, 2022

Welcome to the playoffs! To play these props, download the PrizePicks app and use promo code “JustBaseball” to get a 100% deposit match up to $100. Here are today’s best MLB player props for Game 2 of the NLDS.

Bryce Harper Over 1.5 Hits, Runs, and RBI

Bryce Harper has looked locked in so far these playoffs showing his slow September is in the past and I think his hot streak continues in a good matchup against Kyle Wright today.

Wright is a curveball dominant pitcher as he throws it over 30% of the time. This is great news for Harper who has a .317 AVG and slugs .512 against the pitch. Kyle Wright’s splits don’t seem too dramatic on the surface, but the slugging he has allowed against lefties has been a bit of an issue at times. Lefties slug .392 against him compared to just .306 for righties, including 17 more extra-base hits in just 33 more at-bats.

Harper and Wright have faced off in nine at-bats this year with Harper going 3-9 with a home run, but Wright’s approach has changed over the starts. Wright is attacking Harper more with his changeup which is also not bad for Bryce. He has a five-run-value against the changeup and towards the end of the year has been more consistent in shooting them to the opposite field; a great sign for any hitter.