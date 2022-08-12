Best MLB Player Props for August 12, 2022

Welcome back to MLB Player Props on PrizePicks! We are off to a fast start, tallying a 4-2 record on props so far this year. I have two more to keep us in the green on this beautiful Friday.

CJ Cron over 1.5 Total Bases

This is not available on PrizePicks at the moment but is on books for around -125. This is a dream matchup for Cron against Zach Davies, a softer throwing sinker-changeup pitcher.

This fits the bill for Cron’s two significant splits, as he hits .305 vs RHP compared to .221 vs LHP and .324 at home compared to .230 on the road. Cron has run values of 4 vs the sinker and 11 vs the changeup, which Davies throws a combined 90% of the time to right-handed batters.

Cron is known for working counts well and taking multiple strikes in plenty of his at-bats. In his four at-bats against Davies this year, three of them have ended in three or less pitches. This is a sign of a guy who sees this type of pitcher well and should continue that today. This will also be the first time Cron will see Davies in Coors this year as the previous two matchups were both in Arizona.