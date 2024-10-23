2024 World Series Betting Preview; New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Picks and Predictions

Alex Vessia is trending in the right direction, but the rosters are announced on Friday morning. We don’t know yet, but I’ll assume he’ll be in that bullpen.

The Yankees still have a significant edge here; they are a perfect 7-0 against righties in the postseason and have the best winning percentage against righties in the regular season. The Dodgers are 13 games over .500 against righties, while the Yankees are 28 games over .500. The Yankees have a .805 OPS against righties in the playoffs but just a .656 OPS against lefties. The Yankees will be in their preferred split for nearly the entire series.

Dodgers vs Left Handed Pitching

The Dodgers can hit anyone; let’s make that clear first. But they transform from a Lamborghini to an Autobot in the regular season and the playoffs. They didn’t face any lefty starters in the series against San Diego, but they feasted against the Mets. Manaea was dominant in the playoffs but didn’t fare well against the Dodgers. Quintana had no chance out there, and when they saw David Peterson, it didn’t go so well either.

The Dodgers were an other-worldly 36-17 against left-handers this season, with the best numbers across the board against left-handed starters. The Dodgers posted an incredible .858 OPS against left-handers in the postseason but a .751 OPS against right-handers. They’ll get two games against Carlos Rodon in the playoffs, and the Yankees have Tim Hill and Tim Mayza in the bullpen. The Yankees better be careful with how they use their lefties; it could get out of hand quickly.

Blake Treinen & the Dodgers Bullpen

Yes, Blake Treinen is so good that he needs his category. He has a 1.13 ERA this postseason. The turbo sinker and sweeper are unhittable. Luke Weaver of the Yankees is great, and the Dodgers do have some excellent arms alongside Treinen, but nobody can touch him. Having a bullpen weapon like this is underrated, especially when he’s the only one I trust that can be brought in any spot against any hitter. A true weapon in the bullpen.

The Dodgers bullpen is also better than the Yankees. Especially if they get Alex Vessia and Brusdar Graterol back, it’s a unit with elite high-leverage arms scattered throughout. The Yankees have an excellent bullpen, but it doesn’t have the stuff that the Dodgers have. The Dodgers will regularly have the advantage in the later innings if it’s close.