ALCS Game 4 Best Bets; New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Picks and Player Props

Looking at this year’s results, you may think Gavin Williams is a nobody. He has a 3-10 record with a 4.86 ERA; this is his first postseason start. Why are we trusting him? Price and upside have much to do with it, but Gavin Williams is the Guardians’ top pitching prospect.

He’s built like a workhorse: 6’6, 250 pounds. He averaged 96.6 MPH on his fastball this year, and I expect a tick above that with adrenaline and a fresh arm. He should be sitting 97-99 MPH with the heater today, which has a 22% whiff rate this year, higher than Bibee’s fastball.

Both his curveball and cutter have a whiff rate over 30%, and both kept hitters to a batting average of .205 or lower. His 4.14 xERA, 4.19 SIERA, and 3.67 FIP indicate his performance this year didn’t reflect his talent, and I agree. He’s rocking a 24% strikeout rate this year (56th percentile) with an above-average chase rate (53rd percentile).

He has upside, and there are cracks in the armor regarding the Yankees swinging and missing. The Yankees haven’t been striking out much against righty starters in the playoffs because they haven’t faced many. Wacha and Lugo both have strikeout rates lower than Gavin Williams. They hit Cobb early, but he still had three strikeouts while only recording eight outs, and Williams has a higher strikeout rate. Bibee had two strikeouts while only getting four outs, which is the level of strikeout stuff we could see today from Williams.

The Yankees hit right-handers well, but in the second half, they had a 22.2% strikeout rate against righties. From September, they had a 25% strikeout rate, the tenth highest in that span. They rank in the middle regarding whiff rate against Gavin Williams’ five-pitch mix.

We aren’t asking him to strike out five Yankees again; we only need four, and it’s a plus number. In his 16 starts this season, he’s been over this line 11 times, averaging 4.9 strikeouts. 2023 he was over this line in 12 of his 16 starts. Over his last ten starts, he’s been over this line in seven of them. These are 70% hit rate trends in both seasons, so as you can see, a short leash is priced into this.