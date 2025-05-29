2025 College World Series Picks, NCAA Baseball Tournament Best Bets

Tallahassee Regional

We are getting a very reasonable price on the favorite to win their home regional due to their competition. Northeastern is getting plenty of buzz due to their elite pitching staff and 48-9 record, and Mississippi State is an established SEC team coming off an excellent season (34-21). However, I believe both of Florida State’s main competitors are overrated, so I’m riding with the better team at home to move on.

Northeastern has the second-best odds to advance, but I think the hype has gone too far; I would have Mississippi State much closer to them than the lines indicate. I do understand the excitement, but I have my doubts when they play better competition.

While they have won 27 straight games heading into the tournament, it hasn’t been against robust competition. They rank 168th in strength of schedule, one of the easiest marks in the entire tournament. Their 23-1 record at home is impressive, but they won’t have any home games here. They only played five Q1 games all season and went 2-3.

While they rank number one in ERA and WHIP nationally, they rank 18th in xFIP and 16th in SIERA, placing them in the same category as both Florida State and Mississippi State.

I think Mississippi State takes care of Northeastern and moves on to face FSU, but I think their run stops there. While their overall stats are great, they have failed to win when it matters.

They went 8-17 in Q1 games and 3-3 in Q2 games. They feasted on the easiest part of their schedule, going 23-1 in Q3 and Q4 matchups. They only went 15-15 in the SEC and went 9-9 on the road. They also suffered a shutout loss in the first game of the SEC tournament, falling 9-0 to Texas A&M.