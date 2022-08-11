Top 10 Rookies of the 2022 Season

Baseball’s newest superstar is the runaway favorite for AL Rookie of the Year. However, there’s more young stars that deserve recognition for their efforts in their first season of big league ball.

By Will O'Shea

Kirby is exactly who we hoped he’d be; a reliable, middle-of-the-rotation starter who could be in line to start postseason games as a rookie. 79.1 IP, 3.40 ERA, 3.60 FIP,   1.17 WHIP

10. George Kirby - SP - SEA

Morel’s game is reminiscent of former Cub Javier Báez, burying plate discipline concerns with eye-popping athleticism and top-flight exit velocities. .263/.333/.463, 10 HR, 31 RBI

9. Christopher Morel - UTIL - CHC

Miranda’s a line drive machine that hits the ball with authority and has thrusted himself into the middle of an order that seems primed to take on October .279/.327/.475, 11 HR, 47 RBI

8. Jose Miranda - INF - MIN

The production has been spotty, but Witt has some of the loudest tools not just among rookies, but in all of baseball. .257/.301/.451, 15 HR, 56 RBI, 21 SB

7. Bobby Witt Jr. - SS - KC

The Guardian’s unearthed gem is second in all of baseball in contact rate, and his 2.9% whiff rate has allowed him to hit with a 119 wRC+. .298/.371/.381, 28 RBI, 37 BB, 36 K

6. Steven Kwan - OF - CLE

Not only is Harris a contender for NL Rookie of the Year, but also a front-runner for the NL Gold Glove in center field. .286/.322/.482, 10 HR, 33 RBI, 12 SB

5. Michael Harris II - OF - ATL

4. Jeremy Peña - SS - HOU

Peña’s 2.6 fWAR ranks tied for second among all rookie hitters, and he is fourth among shortstops in Outs Above Average. .248/.292/.427, 15 HR, 38 RBI

3. Spencer Strider - SP - ATL

Among pitchers who have thrown 80 or more innings so far this season, Strider leads all of baseball with a 38% strikeout rate. 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 K, 34 BB, 3.1 fWAR

2. Adley Rutschman - C - BAL

He’s shown why he has the tools and the maturity to quickly become the best catcher in the game, with a 1.019 OPS since the All-Star Break. .254/.365/.437, 22 2B, 2.6 fWAR

The J-Rod Show provides entertainment with power, speed, defense, and flare. 2022 marks the beginning of a storied career for this young superstar. .271/.334/.482, 18 HR, 57 RBI, 21 SB

1. Julio Rodriguez - OF - SEA