MLB Rookie Rankings: Julio Rodriguez Has Stolen The Show

With about 50 games remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, the races for the yearly awards are starting to take on their final form. While Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani duel for the American League MVP and Sandy Alcantara controls his own destiny in the National League Cy Young race, Rookie of the Year favorites are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

In the American League, baseball’s newest superstar seems to be a runaway favorite. In the National League, two Atlanta Braves seem to be battling each other for the hardware. However, there’s many more young stars that deserve recognition for their efforts in their first season of big league ball.

1. Julio Rodriguez – OF – Seattle Mariners

2022 Stats: 96 G, .271/.334/.482, 19 2B, 18 HR, 57 RBI, 21-27 SB, 3.1 fWAR

Rodriguez has quickly graduated from the “top rookie” debate and has since climbed into the top-flight player discussion. While his counting numbers are exceptional, but Rodriguez’s 92.2 mile-per-hour average exit velocity on batted balls is a top-15 mark in all of baseball and he ranks 10th among all outfielders in Outs Above Average. The J-Rod Show is a full-service performance; it provides ample entertainment with power, speed, defense, and flare. 2022 simply marks the beginning of a storied career for a bright young superstar in Julio Rodriguez.