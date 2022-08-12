Washington Nationals Top Prospects

There’s no doubting De La Rosa’s natural gifts and his swing is pretty advanced for his age/experience. Approach and consistency will be two things to monitor with the 20-year-old as he looks to adjust to High-A pitching after demolishing Low-A.

Defense/Speed

A plus runner, De La Rosa has played the vast majority of his pro games in centerfield. De La Rosa moves well in center and puts his closing speed on display. With a fringy arm but the ability to cover plenty of ground, center sounds like the home for De La Rosa, but he could also be an impactful defender in left.

Aggressive on the base paths, De La Rosa swiped 26 bags in 31 chances at Low-A and hasn’t slowed down in High-A. He should be a threat to swipe 20-30 bags annually at the highest level if he gets on base enough.

Outlook

Despite receiving mixed reviews on his raw power, I think De La Cruz has plus pop in the tank. His lack of approach holds him back from tapping into the pop consistently, but I’ve seen enough swings–whether it be a pull side mammoth shot or opposite field liner–to feel confident about an above-average power grade at the very least.

De La Rosa has 20/20 upside as a centerfielder, but it will all come down to how much he hits.

10. Cristhian Vaquero – OF – (DSL)

Age: 17 | Height/Weight: 6’3′, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $4.93M – 2021 | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/55 40/60 30/55 70/70 40/60 50+

Arguably the top overall prospect in the 2020-21 IFA class, the Nationals shelled out nearly their entire signing pool allotment on the Uber-talented outfielder. Vaquero has five-tool potential as a switch-hitter, but is also as early in his development as a prospect can be.

Offense

Originally just a left-handed hitter, Vaquero picked up switch-hitting late and the Nationals signed him with the plan to develop him as a switch-hitting centerfielder. Just 17 years old, Vaquero is extremely raw in the batter’s box. He is very swing-happy and has struggled with secondary stuff in the early going.

As good of an athlete as you’re going to find, Vaquero very much relies on his athleticism at this point, but many evaluators are extremely eager to see what Vaquero will look like as he matures and gets at-bats under his belt.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds with top-of-the-scale speed, it’s easy to understand why teams were willing to pay big bucks for Vaquero. He has a ton of room to fill out and his hands already work really well from the left side. Vaquero’s right-handed swing already looks to be a bit ahead of what would be expected, providing plenty of optimism in regards to what he can turn into as a hitter.

Defense/Speed

Vaquero is an elite runner who glides both in the outfield and on the base paths. A 70 runner with a plus arm, it is easy to dream on elite defensive potential in center field as his instincts out there are already ahead of what you’d expect from a 17-year-old.

Outlook

Projecting a 17-year-old who has only played 50 games in the Dominican Summer League is admittedly a crapshoot, but Vaquero’s upside alone makes him a top 10 prospect in this system. Newer to switch-hitting and just an extremely raw prospect in general, it will be a while before we can really see what kind of hitter Vaquero can be, but his athleticism and frame provide plenty to dream on.

Vaquero’s elite speed and defensive potential take some pressure off of his bat though the Nationals are very much hoping they have a five-tool player here.

Other Names To Watch

Jackson Rutledge – RHP – (Low-A): A first rounder in 2019, Rutledge got his work in at the alternate site in 2020 and then missed a large portion of last year with shoulder issues. The 6-foot-8 right-hander has a power fastball and three secondaries he is comfortable throwing which provides hope that he can stick as a starter. However, he is 23 years old in Low-A.

Andry Lara – RHP – (Low-A): Still 19 years old, Lara has looked like a potential top 100 prospect in flashes, but has struggled with consistency. Another big righty (6’4″) with several above-average offerings, Lara has a mid-90s fastball, a sharp slider and a changeup with potential.

T.J. White – OF – (Low-A): An overslot fifth round pick in 2021, White is a switch-hitter with exciting tools. White has 30-homer potential and has a great feel for the strike zone. He will need to iron out some swing inconsistencies to reach his potential.

Armando Cruz – SS – (CPX): A $3.9 million IFA in 2021, Cruz has the ingredients to be an elite defender at short. How much impact Cruz will have offensively remains to be seen, but he boasts really impressive bat-to-ball skills and is an above-average runner.

Mitchell Parker – LHP – (High-A): A funky lefty with a pair of solid secondaries, Parker has racked up the strikeouts in bunches, but has fought command issues. Parker’s ability to miss bats has helped him keep runs off of the board, but his 15% walk rate will need to be slashed to reach his upside of a No. 4 starer.

Jake Alu – UTIL – (Triple-A): A 24th round pick out of Boston College in 2019, Alu has put up really solid numbers through his first two professional seasons and has produced more power this year. Alu could be a utility piece for the Nationals if he continues to hit.