Underrated Arizona Fall League Prospects

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound 20-year-old looked much more under control with his body and more efficient to the baseball. A premium athlete, Blakely generates plus bat speed with ease and has more room to fill out. There’s potential for a plus power and speed combination here and it will likely come down to whether Blakely can hit enough. While he still has some ways to go, it was clear from even my limited looks that he is headed in the right direction.

Edouard Julien – Second Base – Twins

A ridiculous season in Double-A that saw Julien hit .300/.441/.490 with 17 homers in 113 games has catapulted Julien onto more radars, yet he is still somehow underrated. With a minuscule chase rate, high average exit velocities to all fields and sneaky speed Julien checks enough offensive boxes to be a fringe top-100 prospect.

His lack of defensive home hurts him as do his slightly high strikeout rates. Ironically, Julien does not whiff that much. His swing is compact, repeatable and quick. His willingness to get deep into counts leaves him exposed to strikeouts a bit more than you’d expect (24.2%), but also contributes to his insanely high walk rate (19.8%). Julien also struggled against LHP.

It’s just so easy to see a big leaguer here with Julien though. An OPS well over 1.000 as a 22-year-old in Double-A speaks for itself and his command of the strike zone is impressive. There’s mixed grades on his power, but after seeing him take BP as well as square some baseballs up in game, paired with the data, I’d put a plus power grade on Julien.

It’s the swing and pitch recognition skills that really sold me on Julien. The swing is built to catch up to velocity–which is more than evident by his insane 1.168 OPS against fastballs this season–and his pitch rec and plate discipline will keep him competitive against breaking balls. At worst, you have an MLB platoon piece.

Zach Britton – Catcher/Outfield – Blue Jays

Not to be confused with the longtime reliever, Britton was a fifth round pick in the shortened 2020 Draft after a strong career at Louisville. Nothing jumps off of the page with Britton, but he has consistently hit since I saw him dominate the New England Collegiate Baseball League after his Freshman season in 2018. I saw more of Britton on the Cape in the next summer where he put up an .858 OPS with sneaky pop.