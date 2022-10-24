Arizona Fall League Prospect Standouts

In the at-bats I saw, there was a clear effort to work through the middle of the field and Walker had no issue doing so. He hit a hard slider from Sandy Gaston back up the box and then also drove a backside double into the right center gap.

A Jordan Walker backside double for your viewing pleasure.



When this kid is doing this, he’s really, really tough to beat. pic.twitter.com/JOEuP1UwII — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) October 20, 2022

Walker is still just 20 years old and seems so in-tune with himself as a hitter. It’s evident that nobody in the AFL hits the ball as consistently hard as him, but he really doesn’t whiff much either. There’s some players out there battling, and then others are just getting work in; Walker aligns with the latter. If I came away with anything more on Walker from the firsthand looks I got, it’s that he is closer to big league ready than we may have thought. He just needs to get a bit more comfortable in the outfield.

Jeferson Quero – Catcher – Brewers

Turning 20 years old at the start of the Fall League, Quero is quickly becoming one of the most underrated young catching prospects in baseball. Between Low-A and High-A this season, Quero hit .286/.342/.439 while punching out just 19% of the time.

From video I had seen prior, I was very intrigued by Quero’s bat, but the in-person look really allowed me to see how hard he works behind the dish. He moves well back there and already is a good receiver. His arm is above average and he has no fear snap-throwing from his knees. Quero gunned down 30% of attempted base stealers this season, but has taken things to another level in the AFL. Eight of the first 15 potential base stealers thus far have been erased by Quero.

The bat looks just as good in person as it did in on video. Quero has a good feel for the barrel and above average power potential. He is too aggressive right now, often swinging at pitcher’s pitches early in counts and expanding the zone too often resulting in avoidable weak contact. This is extremely common for young, confident hitters and as he matures with his approach, Quero projects as an above average bat. Look out for him in or next top 100 update.

Athletic, good arm. Kid is fun to watch back there. pic.twitter.com/PBdkX1wZjv — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) October 19, 2022

Matt Mervis – 1B – Cubs

I found it rather surprising that the Cubs decided to assign Mervis to the Fall League after the incredible season he had, but he has continued to do what he has done all year: mash. The breakout prospect is tied for the Fall League lead in homers with four, but it was the base hits that stood out to me.